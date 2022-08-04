‘Jürgen Klopp Buys Players He Can See Fitting Into the Club’ - John Barnes on Darwin Nunez

Despite early critics, Darwin Nunez has shown glimpses of his class that saw Liverpool spend £67.5million on the Uruguayan international. Former Liverpool player John Barnes believes the forward is already fitting into this Liverpool side.

Nunez had a phenomenal season for Portuguese side Benfica which saw him score 34 goals with four assists in 41 competitive games for the side, hitting form that saw Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool move quickly to spend a club-record fee for an attacker on the 23-year-old.

In his first competitive minutes for Liverpool, coming on for the last half an hour of the Community Shield final against Manchester City, Nunez caused the City defenders problems, winning a penalty for Liverpool's second, before heading his first Liverpool goal past Ederson to win the game for Klopp's side.

In an exclusive interview with Bonus Code Bets Liverpool legend Barnes said "He’s hit the ground running, he’s scored, he’s fitting into the team. Jürgen Klopp buys players he can see fitting into the club, and he knows he’ll fit. I think he’ll be more of a threat in the box with crossings coming in.

"He’ll give us that added dimension, a bit like Haaland will give Man City that added dimension. I think their squad is good enough now without making any more signings. If someone comes up then great, if not then they’re happy.

