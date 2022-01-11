Skip to main content
'Jack And I Still Do The Games' - John Achterberg Discusses How The Goalkeeper Set Up At Liverpool Now Works After Claudio Taffarel Joined

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has spoken about how things are working since Claudio Taffarel was brought to the club at the end of last year.

In a surprise move, Jurgen Klopp introduced the Brazilian to his coaching staff to work alongside Achterberg and the other goalkeeper coaches at the club.

John Achterberg
Claudio Taffarel

Speaking to the The Athletic, Achterberg gave an insight to how responsibilities are shared out with the introduction of Taffarel.

“Not a lot has changed in the preparation for games. 

“We have one coach with the team training, the other two with the rest of the goalies. The day before a match, for example, Taffa joins in with the warm-up. Then he works with the numbers three, four and five goalies, along with Jack.

Read More

“Taffa stays behind on a weekend to work with the goalies who aren’t involved in the match squad. Jack and I still do the games.

“We’ve added some Brazilian exercises into our sessions. We discuss between the three of us what’s best for each individual goalie every day."

