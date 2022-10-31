James Milner Urges Liverpool To 'Put It Right' Following Criticism Of Recent Form

It is no secret that Liverpool have had an incredibly disappointing start to their 2022/23 campaign, especially when it comes to the Premier League.

A disappointing 1-0 defeat two weeks ago against Nottingham Forest was then responded to well away at Ajax in the UEFA Champions League, where goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott saw the reds earn both a 3-0 win and progression to the knockout stages.

IMAGO / PA Images

However, the past weekend's 2-1 defeat at home to Leeds United saw Jurgen Klopp's side hit a new low.

Unsurprisingly, the team, management and ownership have been subject to criticism from frustrated reds, who feel the club's current Premier League record ( P12, W4, D4, L4) is unacceptable.

One of Liverpool's more senior players James Milner has responded to the squad's recent criticism at today's press conference, saying: "There's going to be questions and criticism and deservedly so given the standards we've set, but it's so important to stick together. Can we help each other out?

IMAGO / Colorsport

That's the main thing. The beauty is the amount of games we have, we can put it right sooner."

Milner, who featured in the defeat to Leeds United as a substitute continued: "In times where things aren't going well, especially at a massive club like Liverpool, there's going to be questions and criticism and deservedly so. But it's so important we stick together and the opinions in the dressing room are the only ones that count.

As well as acknowledging that criticism is perhaps deserved following this season's form, Milner also made it clear that he is keen to block out outside noise and continue to work at fixing current issues.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

"I don't take too much notice whether things are good or bad." Said Liverpool's number '7'. "Things get blown our of proportion. If you win the first six games, you're going to go the season unbeaten, if you lose a few then you're getting relegated."

James Milner and Liverpool next take to the pitch on Tuesday evening, when they take on Napoli at Anfield in their final UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |