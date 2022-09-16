Jamie Carragher Admits He Wouldn't Have Wanted To Face New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has given his view on how new signing Darwin Nunez has settled at the club.

The Uruguayan joined the Reds from Benfica in the summer for a fee that could become a club record dependant on the add-ons included.

IMAGO / PA Images

In an interview with the Daily Mail, whilst Carragher acknowledged that the 23-year-old has had a hit and miss start to life at Anfield, he is convinced he will be a huge problem for Premier League defenders.

"I would have found him a handful I think anyone would. It is just where Liverpool can have that connection with him, But the size, the pace, the power of him, he has a great goal-scoring record, you don’t want to be coming up against him too often.

"It has been really stop-start for him. Obviously the sending off was unfortunate and coming on at different times and trying to get up to speed with the rest of the team. But also getting used to the new team as well.

IMAGO / PA Images

"He is completely different to what Liverpool had before in terms of Roberto Firmino. He is a completely different profile of player. He looks raw but there is no doubt there are some great physical attributes. He causes big problems for the opposition.

"It is just the next five or six weeks we will see that integration a lot more. It will be a lot easier then to judge whether he is the right fit, because now he has just not played enough football for the team."

LFCTR Verdict

Nunez is a long term project at Liverpool and it may take him time to settle. He has shown some positive signs however that he can cause chaos amongst opposition defences and it is going to be fascinating to see how he does over the coming weeks and months.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |