'They Haven't Won As Much As They've Deserved' - Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher States His Former Club Liverpool Deserve More

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool's trophy haul under Jurgen Klopp does not justify the performances they have put up.

Since the appointment of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have risen back to the glory days of the past, winning the club's first Premier League title alongside another Champions League, a Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

This season, Liverpool are still fighting on all fronts, being third in the league, semi-final off Carabao Cup and qualifying out of Champions League group with a perfect six wins from six.

Apart from last season, after an injury crisis, Liverpool have challenged an unbelievable Manchester City side with the backing of oil money to a standard of points that has never been set before in the league's history.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher writes in the Telegraph that Jurgen Klopp's side have not won the amount of trophies they deserve and have been unlucky to fall short against Manchester City.

"Jurgen Klopp is heading towards his seventh year as Liverpool manager amid a sobering reality. Liverpool have not won as much as their performances have deserved.

"If Klopp leaves Liverpool in 2024 without adding to the Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup, there will be regret when considering all the other seasons where scintillating football went without silverware.

There is no way Liverpool will give up. Klopp will still believe his side can win at Stamford Bridge and the Etihad. If they fall short, there is no shame in doing so against the best and richest team in the world. There is not much consolation in it, either."

