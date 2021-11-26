Former Liverpool Defender Jamie Carragher Says Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland Is Too Expensive But Want's Team Mate Jude Bellingham In a Red Shirt

SkySports and BT Sport pundit Jamie Carragher believes his former club won't sign Erling Haaland because he will be too expensive, but also states that he would like Liverpool to sign Haaland's team mate at Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham.

Erling Haaland is hot property at the moment, with Liverpool one of many clubs including Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United interested in signing the Norwegian.

Photo by DPA/Sipa USA

It has been suggested that the Dortmund striker has a £68m release clause which will come into action next year, however it may cost more for whichever club signs him, due to wage demands and the greed of his agent Mino Raiola.

Former Liverpool centre-back believes Liverpool wont be in the race for the prolific forward as they won't be able to afford him. Although Haaland would be a perfect Klopp signing, the price to pay would be a huge put off for Liverpool's board.

However, Carragher also went on to say that he would love to see Erling Haaland's club team mate Jude Bellingham in a Liverpool shirt. Since joining Borussia Dortmund from Championship side Birmingham, Bellingham has gone from strength to strength.

The 18 year old is a regular first teamer for the Champions League side and has been linked to Liverpool and Manchester United (who he has already rejected) to take the next step in his career.

"I don’t think Liverpool will be in the race for Haaland, to be honest, I think he’ll be too expensive. I’d love to see Liverpool get Jude Bellingham.”

Author Verdict

Forget Erling Haaland, a Freddo is too dear for FSG. I will not be getting my hopes up over either player, although I believe both would be ideal right now in the Klopp team.

If somehow we are in for these two, then I wouldn't back two signings as much as these two. Exactly the positions we need, both young, both would suit Jurgen Klopp, both would suit Liverpool the club. It just makes sense.