Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jamie Carragher's Verdict On Steven Gerrard And The Aston Villa And Liverpool Manager Jobs

Author:

According to reports Steven Gerrard is on the shortlist for the vacant Aston Villa managerial role. His former teammate turned pundit Jamie Carragher has been having his say on whether this would be a good move for the former Liverpool captain.

Steven Gerrard Jamie Carragher

The 41 year old ended Celtic's nine year hold on the Scottish Premiership last season as he led Rangers to title glory and they top the league table again this campaign.

Reports have emerged today however suggesting he is on the shortlist to replace Dean Smith along with Ralph Hasenhuttl of Southampton, Belgium's Roberto Martinez and Denmark's Kasper Hjulmand.

Read More

'A Great Move' But Difficult Timing

Carragher told Sky Sports he thinks a move to Aston Villa would be a good one for his former teammate but admitted it is not an easy decision for the 41 year old.

"I think Aston Villa as a club would be a great move for Steven Gerrard. But the situation he finds himself in right now is that he took the title away from Celtic last season, and he's in a great position to win it again. I think in a perfect world you'd want to stay at Rangers to the end of the season and come away from there with two titles."

"I think sooner or later there's going to be a great chance Steven Gerrard is going to come to the Premier League. But for me, it's a difficult one.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Not Many Jobs Better Than Aston Villa

Former England international Carragher went on to explain that Gerrard doesn't know when he may get the chance at Liverpool and he won't get many better offers than that at Aston Villa should it arise.

"If he got offered the Aston Villa job, I don't think there'd be many jobs in the Premier League which he would get offered better than that. People talk about Liverpool, and that might be another two or three years with Jurgen Klopp but you're not going to get any jobs better, so it would be a decision for him."

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Steven Gerrard Jamie Carragher
Interviews

Jamie Carragher's Verdict On Steven Gerrard And The Aston Villa And Liverpool Manager Jobs

27 seconds ago
Jurgen Klopp Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Kylian Mbappé Transfer To Real Madrid Complicated By Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp And Ancelotti Disappointment

41 minutes ago
Newcastle Owners
News

Non-Liverpool: Former Bournemouth Manager Eddie Howe Becomes First Newcastle United Manager Since Saudi Takeover From Mike Ashley

55 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Fabinho Joel Matip West Ham
Match Coverage

West Ham 3-2 Liverpool: Match Review

1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Eden Hazard
Interviews

Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Makes Claim About Real Madrid's Eden Hazard And Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne

2 hours ago
Federico Chiesa
Transfers

Report: Scouts From Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle Watch Chiesa & Vlahovic In Juventus v Fiorentina Clash

2 hours ago
Renato Sanches Benfica
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Target Renato Sanches Set For Premier League Move In January

6 hours ago
Ricardo Pepi
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Ahead Of Liverpool In Race For Teenage MLS Sensation

6 hours ago