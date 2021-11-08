Jamie Carragher's Verdict On Steven Gerrard And The Aston Villa And Liverpool Manager Jobs

According to reports Steven Gerrard is on the shortlist for the vacant Aston Villa managerial role. His former teammate turned pundit Jamie Carragher has been having his say on whether this would be a good move for the former Liverpool captain.

The 41 year old ended Celtic's nine year hold on the Scottish Premiership last season as he led Rangers to title glory and they top the league table again this campaign.

Reports have emerged today however suggesting he is on the shortlist to replace Dean Smith along with Ralph Hasenhuttl of Southampton, Belgium's Roberto Martinez and Denmark's Kasper Hjulmand.

'A Great Move' But Difficult Timing

Carragher told Sky Sports he thinks a move to Aston Villa would be a good one for his former teammate but admitted it is not an easy decision for the 41 year old.

"I think Aston Villa as a club would be a great move for Steven Gerrard. But the situation he finds himself in right now is that he took the title away from Celtic last season, and he's in a great position to win it again. I think in a perfect world you'd want to stay at Rangers to the end of the season and come away from there with two titles."

"I think sooner or later there's going to be a great chance Steven Gerrard is going to come to the Premier League. But for me, it's a difficult one.

Not Many Jobs Better Than Aston Villa

Former England international Carragher went on to explain that Gerrard doesn't know when he may get the chance at Liverpool and he won't get many better offers than that at Aston Villa should it arise.

"If he got offered the Aston Villa job, I don't think there'd be many jobs in the Premier League which he would get offered better than that. People talk about Liverpool, and that might be another two or three years with Jurgen Klopp but you're not going to get any jobs better, so it would be a decision for him."

