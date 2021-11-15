Skip to main content
TalkSPORT Pundit And Former Tottenham Midfielder Jamie O'Hara Reiterates Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Is Million Miles Better Than Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard

Author:

Talking on air today, TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara says that former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard was on a 'different level' to former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard. 

Speaking with Laura Woods, the former Tottenham man had nothing but praise  for the former Liverpool captain. 

Jamie Carragher Steven Gerrard

O'Hara couldn't have spoken better of Steven Gerrard, saying that 'he was a joke' and he was the best player he'd played against.

“Let’s get one thing straight, Gerrard was on another level to Lampard. Gerrard was unbelievable! You couldn’t get near the guy. He was a joke! How good he was.

"He had everything. Pace, could score, tackle, harder than you, fitter than you, more leadership, dragged the team on his own.

“Lampard was a goalscorer, he was a goalscorer. He'd get in the box.  He was almost like a number ten. As an all round player, Gerrard, best player by a million miles I've ever played against. It's not a debate."

Read More

Author Verdict 

Jamie O'Hara is right. It's not a debate. Steven Gerrard had everything and more than any other midfieler the Premier League has seen.

This debate comes up every international break and all I hear against Steven Gerrard is - what's he won? Bringing up team trophies in an individuals argument is invalid. 

I'll tell you what he's won personally. A lot more individual accolades than any of the rest of them. That's what he won. 

This is what settles it for me. Put Steven Gerarrd into Manchester United teams, Chelsea teams and even Arsenal teams over those years and they win the same, if not more than they did.

Put Frank Lampard, Paul Scholes, Patrick Viera into those Liverpool teams then they win nothing. Absolutely nothing. 

O'Hara like many midfielders that played in the Premier League in that time against these players have said Steven Gerrard was the best. They are speaking facts. 

