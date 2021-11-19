Liverpool Firm Favourites For Belgium And Rennes Forward Jeremy Doku As His Father Rules Out Barcelona Move

Belgium and Rennes wonderkid Jeremy Doku likely destination looks to be Liverpool as his father states that Barcelona move 'doesn't seem right.'

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have been long admirers of the Belgian wnger and was in conversation with him and his agent when he was just 15 years of age.

(Photo by YORICK JANSENS/Belga/Sipa USA)

Despite his father wanting him to join Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, Doku decided to take a different career path and concentrate on building and developing through the levels.

This has been regarded highly by media and fans alike and see clearly that Doku made a brilliant choice. He broke into the Belgian team not so long ago and impressed at Euro 2020.

Still at the age of 18, the Rennes forward is now considered as one of the brightest young talents in world football.

With Liverpool and Barcelona looking to fight for his signature, speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws, Doku's father played down his link to the Spanish giants, which backs up his earlier preference for his son to join Liverpool.

“We have not heard anything from Barcelona yet.

“That doesn’t seem right to me. I don’t think Barcelona are in a position to spend big transfer fees right now.

“There are many other clubs who want Jérémy, although I am not allowed to say anything about that.

“He can say, ‘wait and see’. I don’t think he wants to change yet, but in football, everything can change quickly. It depends which team is interested.”

Will Liverpool go back for Doku and will it be accepted this time around?