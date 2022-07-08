Skip to main content

Joe Gomez Delighted By Signing A New Deal At Liverpool

Joe Gomez has spoken of his delight after Liverpool announced he had signed a new long-term deal on Thursday.

The 25-year-old had been strongly linked with a move away from Anfield this summer due to his lack of first-team opportunities last season but it appears manager Jurgen Klopp has convinced him his future is still on Merseyside.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the England international explained that it is a special moment in his career and he is very much looking forward to the future.

“It’s obviously a special moment for me and my family. Another one that you dream of as a kid and one I don’t take for granted.

“It is an unbelievable place to be; in my eyes, probably one of the best - if not the best - clubs in the world at the minute. The opportunity to extend my stay here was an easy decision to make, really.

“Obviously, I have been here quite a while now, but in the grand scheme of things I still feel young and, like you say, the best years are ahead of me. I have got more to learn and the time to do that.

“I think I have the platform here to do it with the manager and the coaching staff around me and my teammates, to make sure the best years are ahead.”

After returning from a serious knee injury, Gomez was eased back into action last season. It seems likely with news of his new deal, he will be featuring much more during the new campaign and may make a late run to try and force his way into Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad.

