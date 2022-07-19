Joe Gomez Hopes His Performances For Liverpool Will Get Him In England’s World Cup Squad

Joe Gomez has been extremely unlucky with his injuries, which not only saw him lose his first-team spot at Liverpool, but struggle to make it in England squads due to lack of game time.

It is World Cup year and players will be doing all they can up until November to give their national managers a lot to think about. Joe Gomez is one player that has a lot of work to do.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The Liverpool defender has been plagued with injuries over the last few years, which has completely hindered his career. He was the first choice partnership with Virgil Van Dijk and was regarded to many as England’s best centre-back.

Gomez spoke to Liverpool Echo about this years World Cup and hoping to get back into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

"Fundamentally club football gives you the platform to be picked and that’s got to be my focus. It is a World Cup year, and I do feel like I have missed out on major tournaments, more so due to injuries than anything else.

IMAGO / SportImage

“We have had conversations. Gareth is a great manager and also (England assistant boss) Steve Holland has been great in communicating with me and checking in at key moments. I watched part of the Euros, but it was hard. It hurt to not be there.”

Gomez also stated that it hurt him having to watch England in the Euros after missing out through injury.

“I supported the team as I did at the World Cup, but it hurt not being a part of either of those squads. I feel I could have been there. But my sole focus now is Liverpool and that can give me the platform to be picked by England.”

