Skip to main content

Joe Gomez Hopes His Performances For Liverpool Will Get Him In England’s World Cup Squad

Joe Gomez has been extremely unlucky with his injuries, which not only saw him lose his first-team spot at Liverpool, but struggle to make it in England squads due to lack of game time. 

It is World Cup year and players will be doing all they can up until November to give their national managers a lot to think about. Joe Gomez is one player that has a lot of work to do. 

Joe Gomez Patson Daka

The Liverpool defender has been plagued with injuries over the last few years, which has completely hindered his career. He was the first choice partnership with Virgil Van Dijk and was regarded to many as England’s best centre-back. 

Gomez spoke to Liverpool Echo about this years World Cup and hoping to get back into Gareth Southgate’s plans. 

"Fundamentally club football gives you the platform to be picked and that’s got to be my focus. It is a World Cup year, and I do feel like I have missed out on major tournaments, more so due to injuries than anything else.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Joe Gomez

“We have had conversations. Gareth is a great manager and also (England assistant boss) Steve Holland has been great in communicating with me and checking in at key moments. I watched part of the Euros, but it was hard. It hurt to not be there.”

Gomez also stated that it hurt him having to watch England in the Euros after missing out through injury. 

 “I supported the team as I did at the World Cup, but it hurt not being a part of either of those squads. I feel I could have been there. But my sole focus now is Liverpool and that can give me the platform to be picked by England.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Quotes

“It’s Possible That They Could Have Got a Bit More Out of a Crypto Firm” - Finance Expert’s View on Liverpool Renewing With Standard Charted for 4 More Years

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
imago1013124453h
Articles

Report: Roberto Firmino Decision Imminent As Liverpool Transfer Target Identified

By Alex Caddick9 hours ago
Bukayo Saka
Transfers

Report: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka Sets Priority On Signing New Deal At The Club Amid Liverpool Links

By Rowan Lee10 hours ago
Nabil Fekir
Quotes

‘I Spoke With Jurgen Klopp, He Told Me That He Loved Me’ - Former Liverpool Target Nabil Fekir’s Comments on His Failed Transfer

By Matty Orme10 hours ago
Erling Haaland Dominik Szoboszlai
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Continue To Monitor £23m RB Leipzig Midfielder

By Rowan Lee10 hours ago
Sepp van den Berg Nathaniel Phillips Adrian
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have Had Loan Enquiries From Premier League, Bundesliga & La Liga Clubs For Defender

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
liverpool-vs-fc-red-bull-salzburg-champions-league-2019-promo-football-match-besthqwallpapers.com-1280x800
News

Liverpool Monitor Next Red Bull Recruits As They Look To Renew Business Connections With Leipzig And Salzburg

By Rowan Lee11 hours ago
Thomas Gronnemark
News

Official: Liverpool Renew Contract of Throw-in Coach Thomas Gronnemark for 5TH Season at Anfield

By Matty Orme11 hours ago