'Trent Is a Real Playmaker' - Joe Gomez on Liverpool & England Teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold

Joe Gomez came in for Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool against Norwich this weekend and the England centre-back spoke about his Scouse teammate after the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best full-back in world football at the moment and replacing him would be basically impossible.

However, the young Scouser does need some rest due to the number of games he plays and he got a well earned one against Norwich in the Premier League this weekend.

Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez, who hasn't started for Liverpool in the Premier League for over a year, came in to cover for Trent.

He wasn't up to Trent's exceptional standards but the England centre-back put in a solid shift for Jurgen Klopp's side,

After the game, Gomez spoke about Trent and what his mindset will be for the rest of the season.

Read More

"Trent is a real playmaker for us and that sort of player in the team, but I have to believe in my own attributes and my own strengths and try and play to that," said Gomez. 

"It would be easy to get caught up in that mentality and try and go above and beyond and do something that’s maybe not me.

"I guess it’s all mindset and preparation but that’s what the gaffer is there for and the coaching staff, and they help steer us in that direction to do what’s best for us and for the team."

Trent Alexander-Arnold Joe Gomez
Quotes

'Trent Is a Real Playmaker' - Joe Gomez on Liverpool & England Teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold

By Charlie Webb
55 seconds ago
