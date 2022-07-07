'Joe Is An Outstanding Talent' - Jurgen Klopp Delighted By News That Joe Gomez Has Signed A New Contract At Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has registered his delight at the news that Joe Gomez has signed a new contract at Liverpool.

The club broke the news that the 25-year-old had signed a new long-term deal via their official media channels.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp praised the defender and said the news about Gomez extending his stay on Merseyside just adds to lots of positive things announced by the club of late.

“As a club, we have had a lot of good, really good news lately and this is some more.

“Joe is an outstanding talent. He is also an outstanding defender and an outstanding human being. He has so many qualities, I could talk about them all day, so knowing that he will continue his journey with us is a massive boost – one that everyone who loves Liverpool FC and cares about its present and future should be unbelievably happy about.

“One of the many wonderful things about Joe is he has experience and youth – that’s not a bad combination. He has not long turned 25 but he was at the club before I was and I think after Hendo and Millie he is our longest-serving player. Incredible. But the best thing of all is that his best years are still to come and I could not be happier that this will happen with us."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Klopp was also clearly excited by the physical condition of Gomez as he returned for pre-season training and thinks it will set him up for a busy season ahead.

“In terms of right now, Joe is in phenomenal shape. We had a few weeks off and when I returned to AXA I saw him and my first thought was ‘Wow!’ Physically, he is in such a good place and now all he needs is a good pre-season and the rhythm that comes from this.

“Everything else is in place and I could not be happier that he will be staying with us for even longer.”

This is a huge boost for Liverpool knowing that they have four top-class central defenders at their disposal going into the new season.

Gomez brings an added advantage with his versatility but he will need to play more than last season to be fully satisfied with his decision to sign a new deal.

