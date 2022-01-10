‘Unbelievable’ - John Achterberg Has Praised Caoimhin Kelleher and Tips Him to Be Liverpool’s Number One Keeper

Liverpool's head goalkeeper coach John Achterberg has recently praised youngster Caoimhin Kelleher on his performances at the top level for the Reds.

Liverpool have always had an issue with backup keepers. From Loris Karius to Adrian, the drop off from our first choice keeper has always been massive.

However, we now have a very capable youngster to play second fiddle to Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher.

John Achterberg has recently spoke to The Athletic about the Irishman and has tipped him to become Liverpool first choice keeper one day.

“Caoimhin is doing really well. Unbelievable speed and reactions but he’s also calm. He’s learned a lot from working with Ali. He’s become a man now. He could play every game for his national team, no danger,” said Achterberg

“He has shown that he can play in the Premier League. At the moment he’s in the right shape and the right mindset.

"I feel confident that if Ali has an issue and cannot play then we have someone like him to put in. It’s a good feeling for us as coaches to have.

“At some point in the future there could be a time when Caoimhin might decide he wants to be a No 1. I have no doubt about his ability to achieve that.”

