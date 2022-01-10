‘Dembele Would Be a Great Signing’ - John Barnes Urges Liverpool to Sign Barcelona Winger

Liverpool legend John Barnes has said that Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele would be a great signing for Jurgen Klopp's sides.

With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah at AFCON, Liverpool could do with another attacking player to help carry the load.

Fans don't want the Reds to sign a player for two months then disregard them, they'd like someone who could eventually be the heir to Salah or Mane.

One player who has been linked is Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman is one of the more realistic options with him set to leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

Recent reports said that Dembele and the Spanish side were unable to reach an agreement over a new deal and he looks set to depart.

This means that if given the chance, Barcelona could sell the winger this month if the right offer came in.

One person who thinks Jurgen Klopp's side could benefit from the arrival of Dembele is Liverpool legend John Barnes.

"Ousmane Dembele would be a fantastic signing as long as his fitness holds up. I don’t know the state of his fitness, but his profile would suit Liverpool. He’s fast, he’s direct, he’s skilful and aggressive with the ball," said Barnes.

"That’s what Liverpool’s front three are. He’d be a perfect replacement in the short term for Mane and Salah. And both of them are coming up to 30 - Dembele’s still young, so even in the long term he could be a good replacement.

"That wouldn’t just be a stopgap signing. I look at him in the same vein as Diogo Jota, who can come in and play instead of Firmino or Mane if they’re injured or not playing well. Just from his quality, Dembele would be a great signing."

