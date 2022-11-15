Skip to main content
John Barnes Urges Liverpool To Follow Arsenal's Model With Young Stars

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool legend John Barnes on which current players could lead the squad into the future, and why the Reds should look towards Arsenal as an example.

It's no secret that Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have failed to reach their own standards set over the last 5 years in the Premier League this year, whether that be down to the lack of investment or player fatigue, it seems the squad is ready for some transition.

After losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich last summer, the Reds went out and signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a fee of €80 Million, signalling the start of a much-needed squad revamp, which many Liverpool supporters believe needs to continue this January and in the Summer. Liverpool legend John Barnes believes the club should look to build around four key young talents moving forward, believing they will win the club silverware in the future. 

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

Speaking to bonuscodebets.co.uk, Barnes said: "(Harvey) Elliott, (Luis) Diaz, (Darwin) Nunez and (Fabio) Carvalho are the future of Liverpool."

"These are the players that, if they are treated right and supported, even if they don’t necessarily want to win the league or the Champions League."

Fabio Carvalho Harvey Elliott

The former England and Liverpool playmaker continued: "We stick with them and support them and we can then see the benefits sooner rather than later.

Barnes believes Liverpool should perhaps take a leaf out of Arsenal's book, and how they developed young talents throughout last season.

He added: "As the Arsenal players are showing. Last season they didn’t qualify for the Champions League and the young players were a bit inconsistent." But because the fans have stuck with them and everything was positive, they are now reaping the rewards of that and hopefully Liverpool will be the same."

Gabriel Martinelli Liverpool Arsenal

He continued to add: "Although I feel Liverpool are ahead of them in that stage anyway. They don’t have as far to come as Arsenal did.”

Klopp has already put good emphasis on the importance of the players mentioned by former Red John Barnes, and the chances of them continuing to play a pivotal role after the world cup are very high.

Nunez and Elliott feature heavily for the reds, whilst Luis Diaz was one of the first names on the teamsheet up until his unfortunate injury away at Arsenal. Fabio Carvalho is still on limited minutes as a youngster but has impressed when called upon. 

