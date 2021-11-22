Chelsea Legend John Terry Compares Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool To Jose Mourinho's Title Winning Side

Chelsea legend John Terry believes Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool is very much like the title winning Chelsea side he played in under Jose Mourinho.

The former Aston Villa Assistant Manager was speaking about the title race and showed his admiration for Liverpool and the similarities between them and his old team mates.

Terry, who played alongside the likes of Didier Drogba and Arjen Robben compared Liverpool's front three to the attack that Jose Mourinho got together.

The former Blues captain is also in awe of Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk, stating that he doesn't know who gets past him.

"Liverpool look a threat, they’ve got so many goals in them going forward. Defensively I look at Van Dijk and think I’m not sure who gets past him.

"We all have an off day, which he will, but at the same time they look very solid.

"Just having that threat up front, we had it at Chelsea years ago with Drogba and Robben and those type of players. You just feel like you’re going to outscore other teams.”

However, speaking to Bein Sports, the ex-England centre-back still believes his former club Chelsea are still the favourites to be Premier League champions at the end of the season.

“I think the strength and depth in their (Chelsea’s) squad looks to me by far the best in the league.

“They’ve coped really well without him (Lukaku) and they’ve got players who turn up and score goals as well. I’ve been really impressed how they've dealt with it.

“Having Lukaku back in the run up to Christmas will be a big boost as well.”

