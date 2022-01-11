‘We’ll Miss Players of Their Quality’ - Jordan Henderson on How Big a Miss Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane & Naby Keita Will Be During AFCON

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has spoken about how big a miss Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane & Naby Keita will be while they're in Cameroon representing their country at AFCON.

Liverpool's players have had a pretty decent start to AFCON. Sadio Mane and Naby Keita both won 1-0 and the pair were also awarded MOTM in their respective games.

Egypt's Mohamed Salah wasn't as fortunate. The Pharaohs lost 1-0 to Nigeria in their opening game of the tournament.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Liverpool fans will be hoping that the trio return back to Merseyside as soon as possible but the Reds skipper Jordan Henderson understands how big AFCON in for them.

“We will miss players of their quality – any team in the world would – but in the dressing room we have only best wishes for the three of them as they play for their countries in a massive tournament,” said Henderson

“I know how special that kind of experience is and how much pride it can bring to players and their families, so I hope Mo, Sadio and Naby all enjoy it as much as they possibly can and do themselves proud before returning to Liverpool.

“In their absence we will look to keep pushing on. As I said at the outset, things aren’t straightforward at the moment but we have always responded well to adversity and we need to do the same now.

“We have had a few results that have fallen short of what we would have wanted, but the only way to put that right is by rolling our sleeves up and getting it right on the pitch.”

