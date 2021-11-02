Jordan Henderson Talks About Jurgen Klopp ‘Problem’ In Central Defence For Liverpool

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has been speaking about a very different 'problem' that manager Jurgen Klopp has in central defence this season.

During last season's injury crisis, the 31 year old had to deputise himself whilst Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez recovered from long term injuries.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Henderson was speaking in the official matchday program about last season and a very different conundrum this season.

Last Season

"It was around autumn last year that we started to wonder who would be available to play centre-back for us as injuries began to hit."

"What happened to Virg, Joel and Joe last season still feels a bit surreal."

"We did our very best to cope without them and not one of us made any excuses, but now that we're in a position of strength I think the difference between the two situations and the different ways they impact on the rest of the team is staring us in the face."

Unfair Criticism

Henderson was keen to point out that the injuries during last season cannot really be ignored and also was quick to say he knows the team are better without him at the back!

"I'm not petty enough to point out that some of our biggest critics from last season should take note of the difference, but it stands to reason that any team will be better if its centre-backs are fit and available."

"One thing I can definitely say is the team is undoubtedly better and stronger without the gaffer having to play me there!"

Strength In Depth

The England international also spoke about what he perceives to be the best crop of centre backs since he has been at Liverpool and how this poses a selection headache for Klopp.

"This time around, the gaffer has the opposite problem - he has to decide which of our outstanding centre-backs he will pick for any particular game."

"Without even asking him, I know which 'problem' he would prefer to have, but this definitely doesn't mean it is suddenly easy for him."

"Having the kind of strength in depth we have in that position is undoubtedly brilliant for us, especially after what happened last season, but leaving any of our centre-backs out when they're fit and available must be incredibly difficult because they all have so much to offer."

"Playing in front of these lads, I'm better-placed than many to appreciate their quality and right now I think I can safely say that in my time at Liverpool we haven't had a better crop of centre-backs."

