Journalist Gives Liverpool Fans The News They All Want After Interview With Mohamed Salah Regarding His Contract

Mohamed Salah recently gave an honest interview with FourFourTwo's Chris Flanagan about his contract situation with Liverpool. The Egyptian King reiterated his desire to stay at the club and FourFourTwo's journalist backed it up from what he has seen.

The saga that is Mohamed Salah and his contract negotiations with Liverpool seems to be going on and on, but with things going well on the pitch, Liverpool fans have had things to take their mind off of it. 

One thing is for sure, we will be seeing the forward here next season, Salah himself confirming that within the interview. However, whether he will stay beyond that is still up in the air.

Mohamed Salah

The signs at the moment are looking good and journalist Chris Flanagan noticed how relaxed Salah was throughout his interview with him.

Speaking to This Is Anfield, Flanagan gave his honest opinion on how he thought Liverpool's star came across which gives a positive outlook for the fanbase. 

“He seemed very relaxed about everything, including his future.

“I’m sure in an ideal world he would have preferred to have already got a new deal signed and sealed, but I didn’t get a sense he was stressed about it.

“In fact, I specifically asked him whether he was worried about the prospect of potentially going into the last year of his contract without the situation being resolved, and he insisted he wasn’t.

Mohamed Salah

He also went on to stating that he believes Mohamed Salah's number one aim is to stay at the club.

“I got the sense that his number one aim is absolutely to stay at the club, but that he was prepared to wait a little longer to get the best deal possible if that’s what it takes.

“That’s all part of how negotiations work, but he was quite clear that he wants to stay, even if he couldn’t 100 percent guarantee he will at this stage because talks are still ongoing.

“I think when he said ‘the fans know what I want’, he was referring to the fact that he wants to stay at the club and renew his contract, which he’s alluded to previously and confirmed again in this interview."

