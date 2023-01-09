Skip to main content
Joyce: Liverpool Are 'Unable' To Listen To Jurgen Klopp

Journalist Paul Joyce has questioned the abilities of the Liverpool players after their 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The Reds fell behind to Goncalo Guedes' opener after a huge Alisson Becker mistake. Darwin Nunez levelled prior to half-time with a deliciously cushioned volley before Mohamed Salah took advantage of Toti Gomes' misplaced header to give the Reds the lead. A ricochet off Hwang Hee-Chan earned the visitors a deserved replay, and would feel rightly aggrieved in the latter part of the game when they were denied a clear goal by VAR.

The Reds' performance was abject, and somewhat characteristic of this undulated season so far.

Liverpool Thiago Wolverhampton Wanderers Joe Hodge

Joyce, however, doesn't overly lay blame on the players for their effort against Julen Lopetegui's side (and in the season in general) - rather if they have the true ability to play the Jurgen Klopp way anymore.

"Liverpool are not in a scenario where the players have stopped listening to Jurgen Klopp but, rather, they are unable to do what he wants. That is worse, screaming of a team in transition or decline."

Teams in transition often go through peaks and troughs, especially with new players involved and requiring new systems to suit them.

From a positive perspective, we can only hope that Liverpool will return to challenging once they've endured this dip in form.

