Jude Bellingham Breaks Silence On Borussia Dortmund Future After Liverpool And Real Madrid Links

IMAGO / RHR-Foto

Borussia Dortmund and England youngster Jude Bellingham speaks about his future amid the constant links to Liverpool and Real Madrid among other clubs.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool's constant transfer rumours linking them with a move for Jude Bellingham will soon be over at some point next year the talented youngster will make a decision.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has continued to progress in Germany after making the huge move from his hometown club at the age of 16.

Jude Bellingham and Youssoufa Moukoko

With standout performances in the Champions League this season, Bellingham has increased the interest in his signature.

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United have joined the race with Liverpool and Real Madrid for the wonderkid.

Bellingham Speaks About Future

Liverpool's reported number-one target Jude Bellingham has come out and spoken about his future. Via Liverpool Echo, the box-to-box midfielder hasn't given much away but set Borussia Dortmund fans' minds at rest, for now.

'I've not even started thinking about next season.' 

Many reports have linked the 19-year-old with a move away from the German club. One of those statingPost-Match that Liverpool had submitted a bid for Bellingham despite his preferred move being Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham

England's new star jokingly admitted to Football London, via Metro, that if he were to say something, it would create a 'headline', which he doesn't want to do.

'You (the media) will be angry at me as you won't get a headline.'

Recent reports have claimed that Liverpool will be making a double swoop for their top target alongside his club teammate Youssoufa Moukoko in January. 

Just a couple of months away from the next transfer window, Jude Bellingham's future will be finally out in the open, whether it be early next year or in the summer of next year, that remains to be unknown. 

