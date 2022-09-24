Skip to main content
Jude Bellingham In Dreamland After 'Hero' Steven Gerrard Praise Of Liverpool Target

IMAGO / PA Images

Jude Bellingham In Dreamland After 'Hero' Steven Gerrard Praise Of Liverpool Target

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham revealed his shock after seeing the video of his 'hero' Steven Gerrard speaking highly of the youngster.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool's pursuit of a midfielder will continue next summer, with Borussia Dortmund talent Jude Bellingham being at the top of the list.

The interest from the Merseyside club of the England international is well known, with one report stating a verbal agreement has been done between the player and Liverpool.

Bellingham, 19, has close connections with The Reds, one being his friendship with international teammate Jordan Henderson, another club legend Steven Gerrard being an idol.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham's Admiration For Steven Gerrard

The former Liverpool captain revealed his admiration for the Bundesliga star, something which has Bellingham himself ecstatic, hearing something like that from his hero.

Speaking to Channel 4, before England's UEFA Nations League match against Italy, the teenager revealed the moment he saw the video of Gerrard praising him, explaining that he had to 'calm' himself down.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Someone sent that clip to me and it was a bit surreal. I watched it three or four times and had to calm myself down.

Steven Gerrard

“When one of your heroes says something like that about you it's a good indication of where you're at. I scored six last season and looking back I could've got more.”

It seems that Jude Bellingham and Liverpool is just the perfect fit or is it too good to be true?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'I Think He Would Choose Liverpool' - Pundit On Jude Bellingham Transfer Rumours

By Neil Andrew
Diogo Jota Portugal
Match Coverage

Czech Republic v Portugal | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Articles

Three Big Decisions For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp When The Premier League Returns

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Quotes

'I Want To Show People What I Can Do' - Jude Bellingham On Future Amid Liverpool Transfer Links

By Damon Carr
Yeremy Pino
Match Coverage

Spain v Switzerland | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

By Neil Andrew
LFC Legends
Match Coverage

Liverpool Legends v Manchester United Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Legends Of The North

By Neil Andrew
John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'For Them, Greed Is Good' - Finance Guru on Liverpool TV Greed

By Matty Orme
Mohamed Salah
News

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Twice For Egypt Against Niger

By Neil Andrew