Jude Bellingham In Dreamland After 'Hero' Steven Gerrard Praise Of Liverpool Target

Liverpool's pursuit of a midfielder will continue next summer, with Borussia Dortmund talent Jude Bellingham being at the top of the list.

The interest from the Merseyside club of the England international is well known, with one report stating a verbal agreement has been done between the player and Liverpool.

Bellingham, 19, has close connections with The Reds, one being his friendship with international teammate Jordan Henderson, another club legend Steven Gerrard being an idol.

Jude Bellingham's Admiration For Steven Gerrard

The former Liverpool captain revealed his admiration for the Bundesliga star, something which has Bellingham himself ecstatic, hearing something like that from his hero.

Speaking to Channel 4, before England's UEFA Nations League match against Italy, the teenager revealed the moment he saw the video of Gerrard praising him, explaining that he had to 'calm' himself down.

“Someone sent that clip to me and it was a bit surreal. I watched it three or four times and had to calm myself down.

“When one of your heroes says something like that about you it's a good indication of where you're at. I scored six last season and looking back I could've got more.”

It seems that Jude Bellingham and Liverpool is just the perfect fit or is it too good to be true?

