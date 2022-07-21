'Jude Bellingham' - Paddy 'The Baddy Pimblett Wants Midfielder At Liverpool - Barella Claim Also Made

Liverpool fan Paddy 'the Baddy' Pimblett wants the Reds to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but does not believe a deal is possible this summer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The UFC star, who is a huge Liverpool fan, was speaking in an interview with Nik Hobbs on Sky Sports when he was asked which player he would like the Merseyside club to sign.

"Easy, Jude Bellingham because he is an unbelievable talent. He is a brilliant player and he follows me on Instagram, I followed him back and we have chats!

"I've wanted Liverpool to sign him for about two to three years but I don't think it's gonna happen this summer."

Pimblett believes that Liverpool do need a midfielder but is assuming that the 19-year-old is not for sale as things stand. He did however name the player he would go after instead.

"If I could pick someone this summer, I think we do need a midfielder, I'd sign (Nicolo) Barella from Inter Milan and then get Jude next summer."

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

'The Baddy' is probably almost certainly right that Bellingham is not available for transfer after Dortmund sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in this transfer window.

A deal next year does look possible however if they can meet the Bundesliga club's asking price but there is a danger his price tag could rocket if he has a good World Cup in Qatar.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |