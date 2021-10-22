"Offensively Is Absolutely Ridiculous" Jurgen Klopp Is Wary Of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United Ahead Of Sunday's Clash With Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp believe focus is key in Sunday's rival match with Manchester United as their offence is 'absolutely ridiculous.'

Speaking earlier, the Liverpool manager spoke about the dangers that Manchester United pose and that his Liverpool side will need to defend extremely well to come away with all three points.

Although Manchester United come into this huge match off the back of poor form. This game is like no other and form is thrown out of the window.

Jurgen Klopp is aware of this and understands that Liverpool must keep 'focus' in order for a positive result.

“If you don’t defend well against United, then I wouldn’t know a reason why we should get on the coach and go there to be honest because the quality they have offensively is absolutely ridiculous.”

“I really don’t think it’s very likely you score at United 3 goals. But we never before a game think about scoring more than we do about defending."

"It is 100% clear, get into the game, stay in the game, and win the game, you have to defend on your absolute highest level.”

“We have to focus on that. But not only because we have to create as well, we have to play football, very important."

"We have to be incredibly brave, brave because each ball you lose against United it’s a massive threat, a counter attack threat with the speed they have.”

“So it’s a proper task to play United but we still want to do it, and we’re looking forward to it because we all know, it’s one of the biggest games in the world, so yeah, it will be a good one.”

Author Verdict

This is always a game I worry about. I hate losing any game but losing this one hangs over me for quite a while.

Yes Manchester United have been terrible. Yes Manchester United Look easy to score against and yes Manchester United will never win anything under Ole.

However, they could still beat us Sunday. With the players that they have, Moments FC could certainly have there moments against us.

With our defence not looking great in recent games either, this game is hard to judge.

Liverpool are favourites and so they should be but like Jurgen Klopp said. We can't lose focus or we could be punished.

