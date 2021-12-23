Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Jurgen Klopp Hints At Staying At 'Special' Liverpool As He Wishes He Had Been At Anfield Longer

    Jurgen Klopp states Liverpool are a special club and he wish he had joined a lot earlier, leaving hope that he may stay further beyond his contract end.

    Liverpool have not got anything more right that appoint Jurgen Norbet Klopp. The German and Liverpool go together like Yorkshire puddings on a Sunday roast. 

    The appointment came after Brendan Rodgers was let go in October 2015, since then Klopp has done wonders to guide Liverpool back to the top of English football, where they belong.

    Liverpool won the Premier League for the first time two years ago after winning the Champions League the year before, following back to back finals. Klopp has turned Liverpool back into one of the most feared teams in the world and has reminded fans of the times of domination under Bill Shankley and Bob Paisley.

    Liverpool have always been a huge club and have one of thee most impresive histories in world football, but only since Jurgen Klopp signed, the club has become the level they once were on the pitch.

    Jurgen Klopp has become one of us. One of the fans. The emotional connection between the manager and the supporters is felt in every moment. Liverpool fans woudn't want anything less and Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Jan Aage Fjortoft via Viaplay, states he wish he had this for a lot longer. 

    "If I would have known how good this club is and how much we mean to each other I would have loved to be here much earlier." 

    "For Liverpool supporters, the club is a big % of their lives. We feel that responsibility but we feel much more the push we get from that - this club is so special. We see it as an opportunity, an advantage that people are so behind us." 

    Speaking on behalf of Liverpool fans, you can make it up to us by staying a lot longer.

