Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Liverpool vs West Ham  | 'We Needed Luck'

Following yesterday's 1-0 victory over West Ham, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stated that his team had the heart and the passion to get over the line, in what was a huge three points in the title race with Manchester City.

A Sadio Mane strike was enough to see off a gallant David Moyes side. The opponents, however, had their chances. One standout opportunity was for Manuel Lanzini, who missed a sitter from a couple of yards out.

The Argentinian did well to get into a goal-scoring position after getting it around Trent Alexander-Arnold but skied the ball over the bar with just Alisson to beat.

Speaking with BBC after the match, Jurgen Klopp admitted his team rode their luck, but reiterated that if you are to go on a winning run, like Liverpool are at the moment, you need a 'bit of luck'.

"In the end it was open, we needed a bit of luck, but you cannot win as many games in a row as we have without a bit of luck, you can't do this by only winning when you are flying.

"We could have done better, there is a lot of space for improvement. We will go away and work on that and get the chance to go again on Tuesday against Inter.

"We could have done better. We did pretty well first half, but in the second half if you are not better, you need quick legs, big heart and passion and that's what we needed to get the result.

"We had a lot of shots to finish them off but we had a lot of blocked shots."

