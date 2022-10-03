Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Admits To Long Talk With New Liverpool Signing Darwin Nunez & Pep Lijnders

The Uruguayan has found life difficult since signing from Benfica in the summer but Liverpool’s manager is not worried.

Ahead of Liverpool's crucial UEFA Champions League match with Rangers on Tuesday, manager Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about new signing Darwin Nunez.

The 23-year-old returned from international duty with Uruguay suffering with a hamstring injury and could only take part in the final few minutes of the 3-3 draw against Brighton at the weekend.

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez returned from international duty with a hamstring problem.

It has been a disrupted start to Nunez's Liverpool career and Klopp admitted in his pre-match Rangers press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) that he sat down with the player and assistant Pep Lijnders on Sunday to talk about the situation.

“It’s good. Of course he is still adapting, how players always adapt. New players come in and everybody talks about them and wants them to shine immediately. That happens from time to time, and sometimes not.

"Only yesterday we had a long talk with Pep Lijnders – because my Spanish or Portuguese is still not better – and we just told him we are completely calm. It’s really important in our situation when he is now not starting, and he is not looking like he is worrying or whatever."

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez will be hoping for more game time over the coming weeks so he can show his best form.

LFCTR Verdict

Assuming Nunez has recovered from his hamstring problem, Liverpool fans will be keen to see him in action when the Reds face Rangers on Tuesday as they try and take control of their destiny in the Champions League.

