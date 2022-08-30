Jurgen Klopp Criticizes Bournemouth Board After Scott Parker Sacking | Press Conference

Managing a football club is extremely hard with the pressures of instant results by boards and fans.

Bournemouth have faced a tough start to the Premier League after being promoted last year, with matches against Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool in the first four fixtures.

A win against Aston Villa on the opening day was followed by a loss to each of the big sides, including being on the wrong end of a 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool on Saturday.

This has led to the harsh sacking of manager Scott Parker, alongside the lack of backing the former Chelsea midfielder received.

During his pre-match press conference today for tomorrow's game against Newcastle United, Jurgen Klopp was asked about Parker's firing and was asked about the comparisons between Bournemouth's lack of financial backing and his side.

The German stated that he felt for Parker, understanding it is difficult for a coach to not to be backed.

"When I heard the Scott Parker news today, I realised how important it is in this moment to have the right owners at the football club.

"You saw now three teams coming up. Nottingham are spending, Fulham is and I can't remember Bournemouth doing a lot (transfer business), which is difficult for a coach. I felt for Scott. Not that his team isn't good enough, not at all.

"I was very surprised. I think Scott is an outstanding manager."

Was Jurgen Klopp taking a sly dig at FSG whilst complementing them for not sacking him when the club suffers disappointment?

