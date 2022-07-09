Jurgen Klopp Discusses Where Fabio Carvalho Could Play For Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking in a recent interview about one of his exciting new signings at Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho.

The 19-year-old made the move from Fulham this summer after helping the West London club to the English Championship title last season.

The German was full of praise when he spoke to Liverpoolfc.com about the job Marco Silva has done at Fulham aided by Carvalho, former Red Harry Wilson, and Neco Williams who was loaned to them during the second half of the season.

“Fabio, wow, what a season he played with Fulham. Getting promoted with a football-playing (style), properly football-playing, is not easy.

“So, Marco Silva obviously did an incredible job there, but a big part of that was absolutely Fabio. And Harry Wilson obviously, our former (player), and Neco (Williams) of course."

In terms of where the Portuguese under-21 international could line up for Liverpool, Klopp believes there are a variety of options.

“When we watched him it was a pure joy to watch him, absolutely. He can play so many different positions for us, the way we play. At the minute he’s not really set on one position – it’s the wing, it’s the eight, it’s the 10, it’s the false nine if he grows a few more muscles.

“It’s a short-term and a long-term project; he can start tomorrow and he needs to adapt, you can see that a little bit, but when he has the ball that’s proper quality. I’m over the moon that he’s here. Fantastic prospect.”

Carvalho has many admirers from within the game and it's going to be fascinating to see how he settles into life at his new club and develops over the coming years. One to watch!

