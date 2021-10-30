'I Don’t Know The Solutions' Jurgen Klopp Talks About Liverpool's Midfield Injuries With Fabinho And Thiago Alcantara Still Out

Jurgen Klopp is unsure what to do with the Injuries Liverpool keep picking up in the midfield area, leaving them short.

With injuries to Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliot and James Milner, plus Naby Keita and Curtis Jones coming back after knocks, Liverpool are struggling for players in midfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed his disbelief at Liverpool's injury crisis and doesn't know what the solution is to solve it.

“We had eight midfield players at the start of the season and now only four, and that is not too cool. I don’t know the solutions for these kinds of problems.”

“You can buy in the transfer window another 4/5 players and then you will never have that problem again in any position, that is true, but you can never have the atmosphere in the squad - that is much more important than winning something with a squad with 40 players."

"We have to keep the players happy."

"The players need to see they have a chance to get in the team if they perform to their highest level and that is with 40 players obviously not the case. That is the only solution for injury crises. You have to use.”

Author Verdict

As much as Jurgen Klopp says you can buy 4/5 players in the window and the same would happen is just directing the blame away from the board.

We have allowed the contract of Gini Wijnaldum to run down and let him go for free. Not only that, we don't replace him, knowing that he's leaving.

The lack of plan in place to replace players is ridiculous. The exact same happened to the sale of Dejan Lovren last year and we paid for it.

Have we learnt from that mistake? No. Let's hope it doesn't cost us again this season.

