Jurgen Klopp Explains Harvey Elliott's Absence From Recent Liverpool Lineups

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has explained the reason why Harvey Elliott has been left out of recent starting lineups and also missed out on the matchday squad against Arsenal in midweek.

The 18 year old picked up a horrific injury when he dislocated his ankle against Leeds United at Elland Road in September but worked hard to make his return ahead of schedule in February.

After breaking into the starting lineup again for the first leg of the Champions League clash against Inter Milan at the San Siro just ten days after his return to first-team action, he has had to settle for a place on the bench more often than not of late.

Speaking to the media (via the Liverpool Echo) ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final clash with Nottingham Forest, Klopp explained there is no issue and it is not a case of managing his minutes after returning from such a long term issue.

"We're not managing him (Elliott) really to be honest. It's the competition for places and stuff like this.

"He was really long out, came back and immediately looked, 'Wow, he's back!' But then everything settles slightly and that's how it is.

"A completely normal situation, it's all fine. He's training well, it's all fine."

Klopp is expected to ring the changes when the Reds take to the field for the first FA Cup quarter-final since his arrival and Elliott will be hoping he gets another chance to showcase his talent.

