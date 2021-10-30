‘Virgil Was Too Far Away’ - Jurgen Klopp Explains His Heated Discussion With Virgil Van Dijk

Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dijk were seen having a heated talk on the sidelines during the Liverpool v Brighton game and the bosses has explained what they were discussing.

Liverpool dropped two points today against Graham Potter's Brighton and Hove Albion side.

We deserved to draw but this early in the season, it shouldn't be happening.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Our midfield lacked the heart and soul we have seen so often and the defence got teared apart for the entire second-half.

During the game, Liverpool's 'Rolls Royce' Virgil van Dijk was seen having a bit of a intense discussion with Jurgen Klopp on the sideline.

Jurgen Klopp Reveals what Him and Virgil were Talking About

After the game, Klopp was asked about the discussion to which he responded with what they were talking about:

"Don’t know 100 percent, we have conversations quite a lot of times." said Klopp.

"So, there is never one explanation, you cannot now make a massive story of that because I said before we didn’t defend the half-spaces right. That’s the problem.

"When the guy on the ball is not under pressure, you cannot have a high last line, so then the last line drops in that moment and all of a sudden we put pressure on it and then they have to push up again.

"So, these kind of things, we have clear rules, clear moments for when we do what. It’s not an easy one.

"Now I know it [what the exchange was about], it was the one where [Solly] March was pretty much the only player up-front for Brighton and Virgil was too far away.

"In that moment it was about that but yes, a normal coach-player talk."

