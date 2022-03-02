Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool vs Norwich City | Luis Diaz Substitution

Liverpool's new signing Luis Diaz was the standout player in the Carabao Cup final win on Sunday, despite being taken off in extra time. 

Since signing from Porto in January, Luis Diaz has hit the ground running, showing moments of what he is capable of in his first few matches. However, Sunday was the time for the Colombian to make his mark.

The performance of Diaz was rightly praised by fans and pundits, as the winger gave Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta a day to forget. As Liverpool star man Mohamed Salah was quiet throughout, it was his forward partners, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane that kept the Chelsea defenders on their toes.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

During his press conference, Jurgen Klopp reveals why he brought Luis Diaz off early, reassuring Liverpool fans that it wasn't because of an injury. The Colombian was substituted in the 97th minute for Divock Origi, as the match then proceeded to go to penalties. 

Read More

"He did really well. We need this kind of quality. He did incredibly well. Hopefully it'll stay like this as long as possible. He just had fatigue at Wembley. No injury.

"He was still fighting really hard. It was an incredibly intense game. It was absolutely insane."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Luis Diaz
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool vs Norwich City | Luis Diaz Substitution

By Damon Carr
40 seconds ago
carabao cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Win Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
1 minute ago
Conor Bradley
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | FA Cup | Could Rhys Williams Or Conor Bradley Start For The Reds?

By Neil Andrew
6 minutes ago
Badge Liverpool Anfield Corner Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Possible Starting Lineup / Team Emerges Online - 8 Changes? | FA Cup

By Neil Andrew
27 minutes ago
Middlesborough
Non LFC

'Worst Performance Since Gross Was In Charge' - Tottenham Fans React To FA Cup Exit At Middlesbrough

By Neil Andrew
54 minutes ago
Ben Johnson
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Transfer Target Turns Down New Contract At West Ham, Arsenal & Tottenham Also Interested

By Neil Andrew
56 minutes ago
Alisson Caoimhin Kelleher
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Makes Goalkeeper Decision For Liverpool's Fifth Round FA Cup Clash With Norwich

By Neil Andrew
11 hours ago
Liverpool, Norwich, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | FA Cup Fifth Round - Thiago Alcantara Injury Update

By Neil Andrew
12 hours ago