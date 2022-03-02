Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool vs Norwich City | Luis Diaz Substitution

Liverpool's new signing Luis Diaz was the standout player in the Carabao Cup final win on Sunday, despite being taken off in extra time.

Since signing from Porto in January, Luis Diaz has hit the ground running, showing moments of what he is capable of in his first few matches. However, Sunday was the time for the Colombian to make his mark.

The performance of Diaz was rightly praised by fans and pundits, as the winger gave Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta a day to forget. As Liverpool star man Mohamed Salah was quiet throughout, it was his forward partners, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane that kept the Chelsea defenders on their toes.

During his press conference, Jurgen Klopp reveals why he brought Luis Diaz off early, reassuring Liverpool fans that it wasn't because of an injury. The Colombian was substituted in the 97th minute for Divock Origi, as the match then proceeded to go to penalties.

"He did really well. We need this kind of quality. He did incredibly well. Hopefully it'll stay like this as long as possible. He just had fatigue at Wembley. No injury.

"He was still fighting really hard. It was an incredibly intense game. It was absolutely insane."

