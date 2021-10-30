‘It’s a Hamstring Issue’ - Jurgen Klopp Gives Update on Naby Keita Injury Against Brighton

Naby Keita once again went off injured against Brighton and Jurgen Klopp has gave us some more information on the injury.

Liverpool are currently in a midfield crisis. Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, James Milner, Harvey Elliott and now Naby Keita are currently injured.

The Guinea international went off injured against Manchester United after a terrible tackle from United's Paul Pogba.

Despite being stretchered off at Old Trafford, Keita came back today against Brighton after his 'injury' only turned out to be a bruise.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp were let off lightly as with Keita's injury record, it could've been much worse.

Naby Keita Goes Off Injured Against Brighton

However, it's not all good news as in the first-half of today's game, Naby Keita hit the deck and looked in a lot of discomfort.

The 26-year-old was replaced by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and he went straight down the tunnel to receive treatment.

After the game, Jurgen Klopp has gave us an update on his injury and it doesn't look good.

"He showed me and told me it's a hamstring issue, but I cannot say more." said Klopp.

Hopefully this isn't a massive issue, because we currently only have three fit midfielders. Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones...

