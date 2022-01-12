'Good Conversations' - Jurgen Klopp Gives Mohamed Salah New Contract Talk Boost

Ahead of Liverpool's EFL Cup match tomorrow against Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp speaks of Mohamed Salah's contract situation, stating that there are 'good conversations' going on.

Negotiations over Mohamed Salah's new contract have been ongoing for some time now, which has started to worry supporters.

The Egyptian himself, as publicly stated his desire to stay at club continuously and has reiterated that it is out of his hands.

With the owners having shown no desire to spend in the past, the doubts over Salah's future at Liverpool have increased.

Jurgen Klopp however, gives fans a little bit of reassurance. During his pre-match press conference, the Liverpool manager confirms the talks and said there is nothing to worry about.

"Things take time, there are so many things you have to do in these negotiations.

"The agent is there as well, but there is nothing to worry about. This is normal. It is all fine, it is not done but there are talks, he is a world-class player.

"He is a world-class boy. Of course we want to keep him. Now let's see how it will work out. That's all.

"I think it's really dangerous with these interviews. I know that Mo wants to stay. That's where we are.

"These things take time, I cannot change it. It's all in a good place. Good conversations, that is all I can say."

Jurgen Klopp also spoke of Mo Salah's ability to continue his playing career into his thirties.

"His attitude is incredible. He is the first in and the last out. He knows his body - he knows what to do - he listens to the experts. His character and work rate is incredible. He will not waste it."

