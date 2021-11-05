‘He’s Great, Harvey’s Great’ - Jurgen Klopp Gives Harvey Elliott Injury Update

Harvey Elliott started this season off as a starter for Liverpool before his horrific injury against Leeds United. Now, Jurgen Klopp has given us an update on when he will return.

When Harvey Elliott got injured against Leeds, the entire Liverpool fanbase's hearts broke at the same time.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Elliott had been our best midfielder up until that point and having the opportunity to watch a young talent become a potentially world class start in front of our eyes was going to be amazing.

Unfortunately, due to the injury we're going to have to wait a little bit longer to see him fulfill his potential.

Ahead of the West Ham game, Jurgen Klopp has given a quick update on how Harvey Elliott is doing in recovery.

“He’s great, Harvey’s great. I have no idea when exactly it’ll be, but we can’t wait actually. It looks really good.

“Whichever person you speak to from the rehab department, you hear that he is so determined, he is really very positive all the time with us here.

"It is nice to see him smiling the whole day and working hard. He will be back, but how soon I don’t know.”

