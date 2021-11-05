Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

‘He’s Great, Harvey’s Great’ - Jurgen Klopp Gives Harvey Elliott Injury Update

Author:

Harvey Elliott started this season off as a starter for Liverpool before his horrific injury against Leeds United. Now, Jurgen Klopp has given us an update on when he will return.

When Harvey Elliott got injured against Leeds, the entire Liverpool fanbase's hearts broke at the same time.

Harvey Elliott

Elliott had been our best midfielder up until that point and having the opportunity to watch a young talent become a potentially world class start in front of our eyes was going to be amazing.

Read More

Unfortunately, due to the injury we're going to have to wait a little bit longer to see him fulfill his potential.

Jurgen Klopp Gives Harvey Elliott Injury Update

Ahead of the West Ham game, Jurgen Klopp has given a quick update on how Harvey Elliott is doing in recovery.

“He’s great, Harvey’s great. I have no idea when exactly it’ll be, but we can’t wait actually. It looks really good.

“Whichever person you speak to from the rehab department, you hear that he is so determined, he is really very positive all the time with us here. 

"It is nice to see him smiling the whole day and working hard. He will be back, but how soon I don’t know.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp Harvey Elliott
Interviews

‘He’s Great, Harvey’s Great’ - Jurgen Klopp Gives Harvey Elliott Injury Update

3 minutes ago
Naby Keita
News

‘I Have Hope for After the International Break’ - Jurgen Klopp Gives Naby Keita and James Milner Injury Update

33 minutes ago
Billy Koumetio
Interviews

'He Is Outstanding': Liverpool Have Slept-On 'Huge' Academy Star In Billy Koumetio

54 minutes ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Interviews

‘If You Play Like That, It Won’t Be Long Before You Play Again’ - Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

1 hour ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during the International Champions Cup in 2016.
Opinions

Life After Jurgen Klopp - Who Will Be The Next Liverpool Manager? Steven Gerrrad? Graham Potter? Erik Ten Haag?

1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Team News: West Ham United v Liverpool - Firmino, Jones, Keita, Milner, Gomez Updates

4 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Interviews

'Not Good': Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Roberto Firmino Injury

5 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen
Match Coverage

'I Like Bowen A Lot' - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

5 hours ago