'I Don't Know Anybody Who's Like Trent' - Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise On Liverpool Full-Back Trent Alexander-Arnold

Prior to Liverpool's match against Crystal Palace, manager Jurgen Klopp puts his right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold deservedly on a pedestal. 

Generational talent Trent Alexander-Arnold had yet another standout performance in Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool's right-back is having a terrific season so far, continuing his impressive assist numbers, with another two on Thursday night. 

In the past, the full-back has been criticised for his defensive qualities, in which Jurgen Klopp doesn't understand. Coming up against an impressive Gabriel Martinelli, Alexander-Arnold was able to not only shut the Brazilian out but force him to defend instead of attack. 

“I don’t know anybody who’s like Trent who is a right-back and is that decisive and influential and all these kind of things. The package of Trent is insane.

"I heard again last night, I didn’t really read a lot but when you are on the bus on the way home, the TV is on and you hear people talking, stuff like this. I really don’t like when it always got mentioned ‘Yeah, defensively he’s not that good but he’s offensively.

Read More

"Honestly, I thought he played outstandingly well defensively last night. So it is really good what Trent did there against him and how he kept him busy defensively and where he showed up."

"It’s not that he delivers now everyday so he has to, there are still departments where he can improve and has to improve and we work on that.

"And I won’t stop telling him! But yeah, the package is really interesting. I’m not sure what that means in history, there is still 15 years or whatever time to play and create and to score and to learn and to improve and all these kind of things.

"But yeah, the last five years were a good start in his career, I would say.”

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

'I Don't Know Anybody Who's Like Trent' - Jurgen Klopp Heaps Praise On Liverpool Full-Back Trent Alexander-Arnold

