Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Liverpool vs West Ham | Luis Diaz | 'Most Easy Players To Coach

Another match, another win, and yet another fantastic performance by Liverpool's new signing Luis Diaz. The Colombian was key to yesterday's important 1-0 win over West Ham and the boss has plenty of praise for him.

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz has impressed since his move from Porto in January, being a standout performer in most matches he’s played in.

As the Reds are still in all competitions this season, the addition of Diaz could be a game changer. With recent injuries to Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, with Diaz’s addition, the loss of the two hasn’t been felt as much as it would do. 

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Following yesterday’s 1-0 win over West Ham, Jurgen Klopp revealed to the BBC how easy Luis Diaz it is to coach , but does need to work on a few things in order to improve. 

Read More

"He is a top player - a most easy player to coach because all the things he is doing are pretty natural to him. There is not a lot of coaching necessary.

“Of course he needs to work on one or two things we do defensively, but he is very football smart, has a big heart and wants to fight extremely hard for the team.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Luis Diaz
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Liverpool vs West Ham | Luis Diaz | 'Most Easy Players To Coach

By Damon Carr31 seconds ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League
Transfers

Italian Journalist Hints At Napoli Swoop For Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi

By Sam Patterson3 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Andy Robertson
Quotes

'He’s Been Incredible' - Andy Robertson Praises Trent Alexander-Arnold After West Ham Game

By Callum Baker-Ellis26 minutes ago
Neco Williams
News

Watch: Neco Williams Hits Crossbar From Halfway Line In Attempt To Recreate Sensational David Beckham Goal

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Harvey Elliott
Columns

Be Patient With Harvey Elliott, The Youngster Is Arguably Ten Years Away From The Peak Of His Powers

By Julian Prahalathan1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United | Player Ratings | Premier League

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Liverpool vs West Ham | 'We Needed Luck'

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

Report: Sadio Mane Concerned FSG 'Want Him Out' And Are Ready To Cash In On Liverpool Superstar

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago