Jurgen Klopp Post-Match Press Conference | Liverpool vs West Ham | Luis Diaz | 'Most Easy Players To Coach

Another match, another win, and yet another fantastic performance by Liverpool's new signing Luis Diaz. The Colombian was key to yesterday's important 1-0 win over West Ham and the boss has plenty of praise for him.

Luis Diaz has impressed since his move from Porto in January, being a standout performer in most matches he’s played in.

As the Reds are still in all competitions this season, the addition of Diaz could be a game changer. With recent injuries to Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota, with Diaz’s addition, the loss of the two hasn’t been felt as much as it would do.

Following yesterday’s 1-0 win over West Ham, Jurgen Klopp revealed to the BBC how easy Luis Diaz it is to coach , but does need to work on a few things in order to improve.

"He is a top player - a most easy player to coach because all the things he is doing are pretty natural to him. There is not a lot of coaching necessary.

“Of course he needs to work on one or two things we do defensively, but he is very football smart, has a big heart and wants to fight extremely hard for the team.”

