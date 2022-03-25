Jurgen Klopp Hints On Mohamed Salah Staying At Liverpool As Contract Talks Continue
Jurgen Klopp has given Liverpool fans hope in Mohamed Salah’s future at the club. The German gave the biggest hint yet at the Egyptian King’s future being in the Liverpool red.
It is well known that Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are struggling to agree on wage demands, therefore stalling any negotiations for now. In recent days, reports have linked the forward with a move to Italian club Juventus.
With the disagreements and links away from Anfield becoming stronger, the fanbase are losing hope more and more each day in Salah staying. Other clubs rumoured to be after the winger's signature are Barcelona, Real Madrid, and PSG.
However, there is hope yet for Liverpool supporters. Manager Jurgen Klopp spoke of the impact he wants Mohamed Salah to have on youngster Harvey Elliot, hinting at the Egyptian’s stay at the club, continuing to play alongside Elliot.
"Who wouldn't love playing with Mo Salah?
"In my opinion, he's the best in the world. Alongside Trent (Alexander-Arnold) on that right side, it's a dream for any youngster."
