‘I Don’t Enjoy the Questions’ - Jurgen Klopp Hits Back at Title Race Comments

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp has been asked about the Premier League title race a lot recently and it seems like he starting to get fed up with the questions.

It's another season where Manchester City and Liverpool are battling it out for the Premier League title.

IMAGO / ActionPictures

Klopp's side have clawed back points over the past few weeks and they're currently only six points behind the Citizens, with a game in hand and still having to face Pep's side at the Ethihad.

Speaking in his pre-West Ham press conference, Klopp spoke about all the questions he is getting regarding the title race.

"I’m enjoying this situation we’re in but I don’t enjoy the questions about it because it’s constant and it’s like we’ve won the games already," said Klopp.

"If we lose tomorrow you’ll all sit here and tell me the race is over. I don’t have the capacity for all these scenarios.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

“I cannot think about what we can win. I’m barely smart enough for enough focus for one game.

"We are not in the worst moment but we have so many challenges ahead. I am not in a chasing mood, I just hope we’re ready for West Ham.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook