Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

‘I Don’t Enjoy the Questions’ - Jurgen Klopp Hits Back at Title Race Comments

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp has been asked about the Premier League title race a lot recently and it seems like he starting to get fed up with the questions.

It's another season where Manchester City and Liverpool are battling it out for the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp

Klopp's side have clawed back points over the past few weeks and they're currently only six points behind the Citizens, with a game in hand and still having to face Pep's side at the Ethihad.

Speaking in his pre-West Ham press conference, Klopp spoke about all the questions he is getting regarding the title race.

"I’m enjoying this situation we’re in but I don’t enjoy the questions about it because it’s constant and it’s like we’ve won the games already," said Klopp.

Read More

"If we lose tomorrow you’ll all sit here and tell me the race is over. I don’t have the capacity for all these scenarios.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

“I cannot think about what we can win. I’m barely smart enough for enough focus for one game. 

"We are not in the worst moment but we have so many challenges ahead. I am not in a chasing mood, I just hope we’re ready for West Ham.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

‘I Don’t Enjoy the Questions’ - Jurgen Klopp Hits Back at Title Race Comments

By Callum Baker-Ellis1 minute ago
Ted Lasso
Articles

Watch: 'That Sounds Like Ted Lasso!' - New Leeds Manager Jesse Marsch On How He Will Approach His New Job

By Neil Andrew52 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp David Moyes
Match Coverage

Flashback: West Ham 3-2 Liverpool | Hammers Inflict First Defeat Of Season On Reds | Premier League | EPL

By Stephen Smith2 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Liverpool v West Ham United | Team News | Premier League | Thiago, Firmino, Matip, Keita, Jones Updates

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jules Kounde
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid & Barcelona Battle For La Liga Defender

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Liverpool, West Ham
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs West Ham Preview | In-form Reds With Hammers In Top Of The Table Clash

By Callum Owen3 hours ago
Pablo Fornals Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van dijk West Ham
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs West Ham United: Predicted Line-up | Premier League | Ibrahima Konaté To Start In Absence Of Joel Matip? Roberto Firmino Still Sidelined

By Julian Prahalathan4 hours ago
Premier League
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Has High Praise For Liverpool’s Premier League Long-Term Target To Cover Mohamed Salah

By Damon Carr5 hours ago