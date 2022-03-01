Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool Quadruple | 'Even Manchester City Couldn't Win It'

Jurgen Klopp speaks about the possibility of Liverpool winning the quadruple. The Reds won the first of four trophies they can win this weekend after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final. 

Liverpool have one trophy in the bag, along with an FA Cup 6th round tie this week to play, one foot in the Champions League quarter-final, and a closed gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp

The unimaginable quadruple is becoming imaginable, as slight as it may be, imaginable all the same. The Reds came away as victors after beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties on Sunday, which could well be just the start for this season.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Speaking in his press conference Jurgen Klopp reiterated how difficult it is for his team to pick up all four trophies, pointing out that even the oil-powered Manchester City are unbale to achieve the quadruple.

"No team in the history of English football ever won the quadruple, right? Because it's really difficult. We are not even close to thinking about any crazy stuff like that.

Read More

"If people think we have a chance, they see it as a compliment but I don't see it as a compliment. We face a lot of really good football teams between now and the end of May.

"Even City, with all the quality they have - over the past few years, they couldn't win it, That shows how difficult it is.

"The reality is that to win something you have to be focused on the next step and not the one after that. That's what we do."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

imago1010223632h
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Liverpool Quadruple | 'Even Manchester City Couldn't Win It'

By Damon Carr
1 minute ago
Carabao Cup Final Trophy Celebrations
Articles

Report: La Liga Sensation & Liverpool Transfer Target Spotted At Wembley In Reds End

By Neil Andrew
24 minutes ago
Liverpool, Norwich, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | Team News | FA Cup Fifth Round - Thiago Alcantara Injury Update

By Neil Andrew
27 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara
Match Coverage

Thiago Alcantara Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Liverpool FA Cup Clash With Norwich

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Anfield
News

Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
VAR
Non LFC

PGMOL General Manager Mike Riley Apologises To Everton's Frank Lampard For Penalty Wrongdoing Against Manchester City

By Damon Carr
2 hours ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

After Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final, former referee Keith Hackett has being speaking about a flashpoint in the second half between Naby Keita and Trevoh Chalobah.

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Federico Chiesa Lautaro Martinez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Monitoring £72million Rated Striker 'Very Carefully'

By Neil Andrew
4 hours ago