Skip to main content

‘Jurgen Klopp Is Definitely in the Conversation of Being the Best Ever Liverpool Manager’ - Brad Friedel

Since his arrival in 2015, Jurgen Klopp has won every trophy on offer as Liverpool manager, completing his collection in the Community Shield final against Manchester City last weekend. Regarded as one of the greatest to ever manage the side, former goalkeeper Brad Friedel feels the German may in fact be the greatest ever.

In his seven years at the helm, Klopp has guided Liverpool to four European finals, and five trips to Wembley Stadium winning all major trophies for the side in the process. With a 61.52% win percentage in over 380 competitive games for Liverpool, it is clear to see why many believe the German as one of the greatest to ever do it.

Former United States international shot-stopper Brad Friedel believes that Klopp could actually already be the greatest manager in Liverpool's history, surpassing the likes of Bill Shankley and Bob Paisley.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking exclusively to Boyle Sports Football the former Liverpool, Blackburn and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper said "Jurgen Klopp is definitely in the conversation of being the best ever Liverpool manager. I see no signs of Jurgen or Liverpool slowing down - I only see more signs of possible trophies.

"The more trophies Jurgen Klopp lifts, the more he'll be in the conversation, but for me, he already is the best."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Premier League
Quotes

'Top Team' - Manchester City Star Has High Praise For Premier League Title Rivals Liverpool

By Damon Carr3 minutes ago
John Barnes Liverpool
Quotes

‘Fulham Are Now Back in the Premier League, They’ll Be Full of Confidence’ - John Barnes Previews Liverpool’s Opening Fixture

By Matty Orme25 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Fulham v Liverpool | Premier League | Predicted Lineup | Nunez To Start For Reds?

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
imago1013518034h
Quotes

‘It Looks Like Liverpool Are Ready To Go’ - Former France International On Reds After Significant Community Shield Victory Over Manchester City

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Craven Cottage
Match Coverage

Fulham v Liverpool | Premier League | Where To Watch / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Anthony Elanga
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Target Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In €80million Transfer Swoop

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Nigel Winterburn on Roberto Firmino’s Future at Liverpool

By Charlie Webb5 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

‘I Don’t Think He Was At His Absolute Best’ - Former Chelsea & Arsenal Player On Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago