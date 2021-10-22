    • October 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    "I'm Blessed With Incredible Players" Jurgen Klopp Believes He Is Lucky To Have Worked With Such Special Players Like Mohamed Salah At Liverpool

    Author:

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is 'more than happy' with the players he's had to opportunity to work with at Liverpool. 

    Barcelona Jurgen Klopp Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah

    Speaking earlier, Jurgen Klopp talked about how 'incredible' the players he's had at Liverpool were and how happy he is.

    Klopp also spoke about Mohamed Salah's goal against Atletico Madrid.

    "It’s all about the quality of Mo in this moment to do it, to try it. You can imagine how much all the players of Atletico knew about this ability and wanted to defend it desperately, and still couldn’t do it. Pretty special." 

    "It didn’t look for me like a proper goal scoring opportunity but challenge by challenge it developed to that. That’s the situation."

    "That’s the difference between a moment between where momentum isn’t on your side and momentum is on your side. We all know that."

    “I’ve said it a couple of times and it’s the truth, I'm blessed with incredible players that I’ve worked together with during the my time."

    "When the ball went over all the players in that situation, Mo already had to run pretty quick to get to it, and then he turns."

    "I'm happy, I’m really happy, I’m more than fine with the players I could watch through the times and being quite positive when they’ve got the ball that something quite special will happen.”

    Author Verdict 

    We are lucky to have had these players play for Liverpool.  They have been exceptional and continue to be. 

    I'm hoping this bunch of players can win more trophies before they all leave as they deserve nothing less. 

    We are also lucky to have Jurgen Klopp. It's all good having decor and furnishings in your house, if you don't have a roof then it all gets ruined in the rain. 

    Let's enjoy that we have this manager and these players at this moment in time. I've never felt this content about where my club is and what it is capable off ever before. 

    (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
