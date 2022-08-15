Skip to main content

‘Jurgen Klopp Is Underestimated’ - Finance Guru Believes Klopp Key to Us Success

Liverpool last week overtook rivals Manchester United to become the most popular football team in the United States, with over 61 percent of people saying they favour Jurgen Klopp's side. Finance guru Keiran Maquire believes the German is key to the change in figures.

Liverpool surpassed Manchester United for the first time in the United States market as revealed by Morning Consult with 61% of the survey opting for Liverpool as their 'favourable' team of choice 

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider finance expert Maguire said “I think we underestimate the Ted Lasso effect in terms of the appeal to the American audience and football,

“The new breed of American fans will want to align themselves with a club that is successful. Liverpool already has that romantic appeal through its musical heritage and sporting heritage.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Maguire added that success and Klopp are pivotal factors “Winning the European Cup so often has helped build that global profile. Their recent achievements on the pitch, their style of football and brand Klopp has got them to where they are now.

“Jurgen Klopp is underestimated. He is witty, humane, measured and is clearly intelligent. That clearly comes through.

“When fans are looking for a club to support Liverpool are at the top of the list for those reasons. If I was a US fan and a neutral, I would probably go down the same route myself.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester United

Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson Looks Forward To Crystal Palace Clash

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Liverpool Luis Diaz
Quotes

‘It’s Not Even a Problem’ - Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz End Product

By Matty Orme10 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Manchester United & PSG Interested In Inter Milan Midfielder

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Sepp van den Berg
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Keen To Retain Sepp van den Berg Amid Injury Crisis

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Liverpool Luis Diaz
Quotes

‘He Improved Definitely’ - Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz Learning the Liverpool Way

By Matty Orme11 hours ago
Eberechi Eze training
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Crystal Palace | One Player To Sign | Eberechi Eze

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Media

'He Can't Keep Blaming A Dry Pitch!' Jamie O'Hara's Liverpool Prediction

By Jim Nichol-Turner12 hours ago
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results, Table & Standings - Matchweek 2 - August 13th To 15th

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago