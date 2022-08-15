‘Jurgen Klopp Is Underestimated’ - Finance Guru Believes Klopp Key to Us Success

Liverpool last week overtook rivals Manchester United to become the most popular football team in the United States, with over 61 percent of people saying they favour Jurgen Klopp's side. Finance guru Keiran Maquire believes the German is key to the change in figures.

Liverpool surpassed Manchester United for the first time in the United States market as revealed by Morning Consult with 61% of the survey opting for Liverpool as their 'favourable' team of choice

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider finance expert Maguire said “I think we underestimate the Ted Lasso effect in terms of the appeal to the American audience and football,

“The new breed of American fans will want to align themselves with a club that is successful. Liverpool already has that romantic appeal through its musical heritage and sporting heritage.

Maguire added that success and Klopp are pivotal factors “Winning the European Cup so often has helped build that global profile. Their recent achievements on the pitch, their style of football and brand Klopp has got them to where they are now.

“Jurgen Klopp is underestimated. He is witty, humane, measured and is clearly intelligent. That clearly comes through.

“When fans are looking for a club to support Liverpool are at the top of the list for those reasons. If I was a US fan and a neutral, I would probably go down the same route myself.”

