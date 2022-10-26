Jurgen Klopp Makes Dusan Tadic Admission Ahead Of Ajax Clash

Liverpool can secure their place in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 this evening, should they win or draw tonight in Amsterdam away at Dutch giants Ajax.

Liverpool managed to secure a win in their initial group-stage encounter thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Joel Matip, with the latter coming right at the depth in the 89th minute.

IMAGO / PA Images IMAGO / Sportimage Joel Matip's header was enough to secure Liverpool all three points last time out.

Mohammed Kudus scored an impressive equaliser on the night, catching the eye of many Liverpool supporters. However, there is another Ajax playmaker that Jurgen Klopp admitted he was "Very angry" at failing to sign.

That being former Southampton man Dusan Tadic. The Serbian international joined Ajax back in 2018 after four seasons with a Southampton side that chopped and changed managers, however, Tadic impressed regardless providing 24 goals and 35 assists in 162 appearances for the Saints.

Liverpool are no strangers to signing personnel from the Saints, with the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren to name a few. However, Klopp may have just suggested that Tadic is the one that got away.

Speaking to Dutch broadcaster RTL (via Ajax Showtime ), Klopp said: "'I was very angry with myself when he went to Ajax, because I was also interested in him. I love him as a player."

The German manager went on to insist his side doesn't underestimate Tadic and Ajax despite winning the previous fixture.

Yes, we won the home game, but we respect what they do," Klopp said. "They have a great bunch of players and it might take time for it to click the way you'd like, but that's normal in football. Ajax has a great team and a top manager, so it will be tricky. I don't see an underdog role for this match."

Liverpool will be looking to secure their place in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League this evening as they take on Ajax at the Johan Cruijff ArenA - Where to watch.

