Jurgen Klopp Makes Kobe Bryant Comparison With Mohamed Salah After Penalty Miss

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah missed his third penalty in a Liverpool shirt in the Reds' defeat to Leicester, but manager Jurgen Klopp has no doubt as to who would take a penalty if the situation arose again.

It was a costly error, but the Egyptian's first miss in the Premier League since October 2017 doesn't put off his manager from assigning him to duties from the spot.

James Milner still takes precedence but with his lack of presence on the field usually, Salah takes seniority.

"These are top, top, top-class players and they deal constantly with failure," Jürgen Klopp said ahead of the game against Chelsea.

"That's our life. In the best game the boys play, many things didn't work out and they have to deal with it during the game.

"That's what you learn pretty early as a footballer, and the better you are, the more often you will fail because you come constantly in these decisive moments, and nobody has ever succeeded in all their difficult situations.

"Kobe Bryant is still the player with the most missed situations in NBA history but was one of the greatest players ever.

"You have to try it. You have to come in these situations, and if you fail then no problem, go again and everything will be fine. And that's pretty much the mindset Mo is in."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook