Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp Makes Kobe Bryant Comparison With Mohamed Salah After Penalty Miss

Author:

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah missed his third penalty in a Liverpool shirt in the Reds' defeat to Leicester, but manager Jurgen Klopp has no doubt as to who would take a penalty if the situation arose again.

It was a costly error, but the Egyptian's first miss in the Premier League since October 2017 doesn't put off his manager from assigning him to duties from the spot.

James Milner still takes precedence but with his lack of presence on the field usually, Salah takes seniority.

"These are top, top, top-class players and they deal constantly with failure," Jürgen Klopp said ahead of the game against Chelsea.

"That's our life. In the best game the boys play, many things didn't work out and they have to deal with it during the game.

"That's what you learn pretty early as a footballer, and the better you are, the more often you will fail because you come constantly in these decisive moments, and nobody has ever succeeded in all their difficult situations.

Read More

"Kobe Bryant is still the player with the most missed situations in NBA history but was one of the greatest players ever.

"You have to try it. You have to come in these situations, and if you fail then no problem, go again and everything will be fine. And that's pretty much the mindset Mo is in."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Makes Kobe Bryant Comparison With Mohamed Salah After Penalty Miss

just now
Jordan Henderson Joel Matip Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Predicted Lineup: Chelsea v Liverpool | Ibrahima Konate? Alisson & Firmino Out?

59 minutes ago
Reece James Anthony Taylor Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

A Look Back at the Last Time Liverpool Faced Chelsea

1 hour ago
Thiago battles with Mason Mount during Liverpool v Chelsea
Match Coverage

Combined XI: Chelsea v Liverpool | Alisson or Mendy? Reece James or Trent Alexander-Arnold?

2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp, Paul Tierney
Match Coverage

Breaking: Paul Tierney Removed From VAR Duties For Match Between Chelsea And Liverpool

2 hours ago
Chelsea Stamford Bridge
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

2 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

'Massive Fee' - Pundit Reveals Price He Thinks West Ham Would Consider For Selling Jarrod Bowen To Liverpool

3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

'It's Possible To Win The Game There' - Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane On Huge Chelsea Clash

3 hours ago