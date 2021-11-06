Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
‘If It Happens, Then It’s a Good Sign’ - Jurgen Klopp on His Liverpool Team Breaking Records

Liverpool have broken a lot of records over the years and Jurgen Klopp has spoken about if his Liverpool team take notice of them.

Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool team seem to be breaking record every time they step on the pitch.

However, do the players and staff take notice of these records? According to Jurgen Klopp, they don't.

"We are not really focused on records but if it happens, then it’s a good sign because all we are obviously winning football games and that’s all we are interested in." said Jurgen.

Jordan Henderson Premier League

“I cannot compare these times. I watched football that time when I was a kid and then I have no idea how football was exactly in that time to be 100% honest. But it was for sure not easy in Shankly and Paisley times to win football games.

"Whatever it is, there was a specific level for all footballers, for all teams, and one team had to overcome it and overcome that that regularly as Bob’s team did. That makes them one of the all-time greats. There’s no doubt about that.

"We try to do what’s possible now and I don’t know what’s possible. We don’t look at what’s possible and then if we see it could be difficult we stop there, if we see it’s possible but difficult, then the fun part starts really.

"Then we want to have it with all we have and that’s exactly how our journey so far worked out. We had a look at what and where we can go, and if we saw we can go there, then we wanted to immediately to make the next step as well.

"That’s what we are doing now. In this league, we are now in November, we all know that the decisive part is coming up now. We said never any different, we said the first 10 games or so, all the time actually, you have to create the basis for the rest of the season.

"That’s what we did so far. It’s an absolutely ok basis, not more, not less. If we can break records on that way, we were never keen to do so, that’s why it happened from time to time I think. I think this team has already set a few records.

"I don’t know exactly which ones – which nobody reached in the 100 and odd year history of this club. But we don’t go for a record at West Ham, we go for three points which is already difficult enough."

