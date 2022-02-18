'I Love Him to Bits' - Jurgen Klopp on Jordan Henderson's Performance Against Inter Milan
Jordan Henderson proved a lot of people wrong when he came on against Inter Milan and made a massive difference, leading Liverpool to a victory.
It's fair to say that Jordan Henderson has been under a lot of pressure from Liverpool fans recently.
A lot of people think that his time as Liverpool's starting midfielder is coming to an end.
One person who doesn't believe that is Jurgen Klopp. Even though the England vice-captain was dropped at the San Siro, he made a massive impact coming on off the bench.
Speaking after the game, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about the skipper's contribution to this Liverpool side.
"I love him to bits. He didn't start against Milan - he came on and made that difference," said Klopp.
"That is exactly what a player has to do. It is the perfect example. It was the same with Naby Keita. He was brilliant when he came on.
"If players lose confidence when they don't start, that is a problem. If you come on, you have to do exactly what the 5 boys did who came on against Inter."
