Jurgen Klopp On Whether Steven Gerrard Could Be His Successor At Liverpool

Ahead of Liverpool's visit to face Aston Villa on Tuesday, manager Jurgen Klopp was asked for his opinion as to whether Steven Gerrard could be his successor at the club.

In a surprise move, the German has just extended his contract by another two years until 2026 so has at least another four seasons at the helm.

After a successful spell at Rangers, many have predicted that Liverpool legend Gerrard's spell in the Midlands at Villa is a rehearsal for him taking over at Anfield.

Klopp didn't want to get drawn however on whether Gerrard could ultimately be his successor but admitted it's possible.

"I have no idea.

"But my ‘possible’ successor, yes, of course it’s possible that Stevie will be manager here one day."

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 8pm on Tuesday and Liverpool must come away with a victory if they are to have any hope of catching Premier League leaders Manchester City.

